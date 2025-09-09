South Africa: Loyal, Kind and a Deep Sense of Justice - - Bouwer Van Niekerk's Friends Pay Homage

8 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yeshiel Panchia

Insolvency attorney Bouwer van Niekerk appeared to have been assassinated for doing his job. To his friends, he was loyal, kind, loved to debate and was deeply committed to justice.

Insolvency attorney Bouwer van Niekerk appeared to have been assassinated for doing his job. To his friends, he was loyal, kind, loved to debate and was deeply committed to justice.

Bouwer van Niekerk, the insolvency attorney who was recently killed in what appeared to be a targeted attack, has been remembered by his friends as being far more than the work he diligently performed.

They described a loyal father and friend, a man of principle who retained his sense of justice, dedication to his work and love for his country in the face of grave threats.

"I've never, ever, in the 40 years that I've known him, seen such softness and such kindness as I did when he spoke to his son," said Gerrit Wagner, who had known Van Niekerk for most of his life.

Having both attended Paul Roos Gymnasium with Van Niekerk, as all his friends who spoke to Daily Maverick had, Wagner remembered his late friend as a man of high principle, fierce intelligence and utterly loyal to his family, his friends and his country.

Van Niekerk was the latest victim in a litany of fatal attacks against lawyers, auditors, whistleblowers, public servants and anti-corruption advocates in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.