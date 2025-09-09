Nigeria: Katsina United Win North-West Derby 1-0 Against Pillars

Kano Pillars' poor run in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season continued yesterday after they were defeated 0-1 by Katsina United in the MatchDay 3 fixture played at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

However, it was back-to-back victories for the "Chanji Boys" who had won 2-1 at Plateau United last week when Pillars managed to force Wikki Tourists to a 1-1 draw at home.

It will be recalled that both teams suffered losses in their opening fixtures with Katsina United losing 0-1 at home to Warri Wolves while Pillars fell 0-1 to Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

In yesterday's north-west derby, diminutive midfielder, Falolu Azeez's 86th minute goal was the match winner as Katsina United earned the bragging right over their arch rivals. As Pillars were away to Katsina United, city rivals Barau FC laboured to a second draw at home as they were forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting Bendel Insurance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In Ilorin, new signing and former junior international, JohnMark Shirsha opened his goals account for Kwara United in the 2-0 victory over newcomers Kun Khalifat.

The former Lobi Stars midfielder put the "Afonja Warriors' ahead in the 25th minute before the second in the 79th minute.

Defending champions, Remo Stars also bagged back-to-back wins as Samson Olusupo scored the only goal against Warri Wolves in the 77th minute. At the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Jephtaph Mairiga scored the only goal in the 76th minute as Wikki Tourists maintained their impressive run with a 1-0 win against Abia Warriors.

Although their camp was raided by 3SC before the start of the new season, Ikorodu City visited Ibadan for the south-west derby clash and forced the "Oluyole Warriors" to a 1-1 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium. The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute through Sodiq Ibrahim's goal but CHAN Eagles winger, Shola Adelani found the equaliser before the break.

Elsewhere, Enugu Rangers compounded the woes of Plateau United, winning 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium while Niger Tornadoes' Ismail Sarki scored the only goal in the 1-0 defeat of Bayelsa United.

Meanwhile, El-Kanemi Warriors and Enyimba FC shared the spoils with Rivers United and Nasarawa United respectively after they ended their MatchDay 3 fixtures goalless.