Africa: Somali President Arrives in Addis Ababa for Africa Climate Summit

7 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived Saturday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to attend the second edition of the Africa Climate Summit, an event bringing together leaders from across the continent to address the growing challenges posed by climate change.

President Mohamud is scheduled to deliver a keynote address highlighting Somalia's national agenda for mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

His remarks will focus on the country's efforts to enhance resilience, promote sustainable environmental policies, and strengthen regional cooperation on climate action.

The Somali leader is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with fellow heads of state and government, with discussions likely to center on climate financing, disaster preparedness, and shared environmental priorities.

Somalia, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate shocks in the Horn of Africa, has faced recurring droughts and floods, exacerbated by shifting weather patterns.

The summit offers a critical platform for Mogadishu to push for greater international support in confronting these crises.

The Africa Climate Summit aims to amplify African voices in global climate negotiations, with leaders calling for increased investment in green energy, climate adaptation, and fair access to climate financing.

