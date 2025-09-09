Rwanda: Spiro Launches Sleeker, Safer New E-Bike Models At Lower Cost

Spiro</A>, a Leading Pan — African electric vehicle company, has rolled out affordable electric bikes, the Ekon 450M1 and 450M2. These updated models, locally assembled, are now priced at nearly half their original cost to make them more accessible, and to accelerate government e-mobility policies currently under implementation.

The new Ekon M1 and M2 bikes come with smoother suspension for better stability and shock absorption. They feature bright all-LED lights with powerful headlamps for safe night rides. A strong metallic front storage ("frunk") includes USB charging, combining durability with style.

The 795mm seat height and longer seat design improve posture, comfort, and stability. Riders also get a vibrant 5-inch LED display that shows clear real-time information for a better riding experience.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, September 5, at Spiro's office in Giporoso, Shanton Ngabire, Head of Commercial at Spiro Rwanda, noted that the company is introducing promotional bikes for the first time, models assembled in Rwanda by Rwandan mechanics, which previously imported as fully built products.

"We've slashed prices to almost half. Originally, the price was at Rwf2 million, but it has since been lowered to Rwf1.2 million which is more affordable to any motorist who needs to own Spiro bikes," he said.

"The quality is higher, and we have tried to improve based on feedback from different motorists. We expect that this is going to be a breakthrough for all motorists who want to adopt e-mobility. It consumes less energy and has high power for Rwanda's hilly terrain. This is the best that we are putting on the market compared to any other bikes," he explained.

Spiro has distributed over 9,000 electric motorbikes in more than 25 districts across Rwanda, with riders quickly adopting the eco-friendly alternative for cheaper and efficient transport. The company has also set up automated battery swap stations and mechanical services to support users.

The e-bikes run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, offering a power output of 250W to 750W, a top speed of 83 km/h, and a range of 32-128 km per charge depending on conditions. They can recharge fully in under an hour, providing a smooth, cost-effective, and zero-emission riding experience.

Beyond the distribution

Ngabire noted that Spiro has made a big impact on the ecosystem, starting with its assembly plant that employs over 500 people. Including other departments, the number rises to about 700 employees. In addition, more than 9,000 motorists have joined Spiro, which also benefits their families.

"We have created employment and entrepreneurs that have raised the country's GDP. We don't do it just as a company but to build a better future in Rwanda and Africa to speak so," he said.

"We are trying to build a strong network so that wherever you go, you meet Spiro bikes. In fact, we are the first and largest EV that is across the country. We don't look at Kigali only. Anyone going anywhere, the first thing should come to your mind, should be Spiro bikes," he added.

Ngabire said that the biggest challenges the company faced included supply chain, which created delays but the assembling plant is now operational.

"We are thankful to the Government of Rwanda for putting up policies that are supportive of the green agenda by introducing policies that regulate transport and promote e-mobility as a way to combat climate change," he said.

Taxi-moto riders weigh in

Saadi Bizimuremyi, better known online as "Your Motari", is a taxi-moto rider who came to witness the launch of the new model that is attracting many people. He has been using a fuel-powered bike but is now switching to e-bikes because they are more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

"I've learned that the main benefits are lower consumption costs and easier maintenance. I've chosen e-bikes, and I want to join this promotion. I'd recommend them to everyone. It's a big deal," he said.

"E-bikes mean economic development," said Hamidu Nsanzineza, who bought a brand-new Spiro bike during the event. "I'll use it for my daily activities and more. Electricity is accessible everywhere, and life is becoming easier."