Malawi: Kabambe Pledges Bold Development Plan for the Northern Region

UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe has promised transformative development for the Northern Region if elected president in the September 16 General Election.

Speaking on Friday in Mzimba at the close of his campaign tour of the North, Kabambe--an economist and former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor--outlined a bold vision anchored in economic recovery, decentralised budgeting, and heavy investment in key sectors.

Kabambe pledged a federal system of budgeting, with K100 billion allocated to every council across the country to fund local projects. He further committed to revolutionising agriculture through large-scale irrigation, and investing K500 billion in mining, including the establishment of 10 new mines such as the long-delayed Kanyika Niobium Mine in Mzimba.

"Our goal is simple: to stop relying on rain-fed farming, unlock Malawi's mineral wealth, and channel resources directly to councils so communities can drive their own development," Kabambe said.

UTM national campaign director Makwenda Chunga, who is also contesting in Mzimba South Constituency, told supporters that the people of the North are ready to rally behind UTM, saying past governments have failed to deliver on development promises.

Traditional leaders also highlighted pressing challenges. Inkosi Mpherembe lamented the closure of Kabwafu Tobacco Market, forcing farmers to trek to Mzuzu Floors on a deteriorating road network. "It is a nightmare for farmers to transport their produce or for buyers to reach us," he said.

Earlier in the week, in Karonga, Village Headman Mwalughali of TA Kyungu appealed for the rehabilitation of Chinunu Irrigation Scheme. Kabambe, accompanied by his wife Bridget and running mate Mathews Mtumbuka, pledged to address the matter if voted into office.

With over 803,000 registered voters in the Northern Region, Kabambe's promises signal UTM's determination to position the North at the centre of its national development agenda.