Malawi: Chakwera to Announce New Fertilizer Prices This Evening

President Lazarus Chakwera has revealed that he is, today, announcing new fertilizer prices this evening as Malawian farmers prepare for the upcoming farming season.

Speaking on Sunday at a high-energy rally at Njamba Freedom Park, which drew a mammoth crowd, Chakwera said the new prices will make fertilizer more affordable for farmers. He assured Malawians that the country has already received adequate supplies to meet demand.

The President also disclosed that his government has uncovered a cartel linked to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that was behind the artificial hike in prices of essential products such as fertilizer and cement.

The Njamba rally came just days after the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) released a new survey showing Chakwera's popularity rising nationwide, while support for his main challenger, Peter Mutharika, continues to decline.

According to the survey, Chakwera's support has grown by 5% since the campaign began, while Mutharika's has fallen by 2%--a clear sign that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is gaining decisive momentum in the final stretch of the campaign.

Chakwera used the rally to rally both loyal and undecided voters, urging them to vote for him and the MCP on September 16, 2025. He reminded the crowd of development projects his administration has delivered in Blantyre and across the country.

Blantyre remains a key battleground with 306,342 registered voters in Blantyre City and 166,499 in Blantyre Rural.