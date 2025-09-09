Zimbabwe: Econet Faces Backlash Over Smartbiz Router-Only Policy As Customers Slam 'Exploitative' Move

Telecoms giant Econet Wireless has sparked public outrage after ordering its SmartBiz clients to buy routers within five days or lose access to data services on mobile phones starting September 10, 2025.

In a message sent to SmartBiz users on September 5, 2025, Econet issued the ultimatum that has sparked public fury.

"Dear customer, please note that your data line will only be able to access services through a WiFi router from 10 September. To stay connected please visit an Econet shop to buy a router," Econet said.

The move has triggered a public uproar with many people complaining about the exorbitant WiFi routers, which are going for up to US$200.

Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai condemned the move as exploitative arguing it will worsen digital inequality and undermine national efforts to build a fair digital economy.

"The new Econet's policy of coercing people into buying routers is exploitative and unfair and should be condemned by every sensible person.

"With citizens already burdened by exorbitant data prices, forcing them to buy routers just to stay connected widens the digital divide.

"This clearly goes against National Development Strategy goals of bridging inequality and building a digital economy," Tsvangirayi wrote on his social media platforms.

The SmartBiz service, which was rolled out in June 2024, gave customers an unlimited data deal for US$45 a month.

But by July 2025, many users began complaining about very slow internet speeds.

It was later revealed that Econet had clandestinely cut the data limit on its main plan from 1TB to 200GB without notifying customers, causing anger.