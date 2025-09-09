Zimbabwe: King Kandoro to Headline Shoko Comedy Night As Festival Turns 15

Zimbabwe's longest-running festival of urban culture Shoko Festival has announced a star-studded line-up for its landmark 15th edition with the much-anticipated Shoko Comedy Night set for Harare Gardens on 25 September 2025.

Leading the bill is internationally acclaimed comedian King Kandoro, who returns home in style during his birthday month.

Born Mukudzei Majoni in 1992 Kandoro has carved out a reputation as one of the country's most celebrated comedians.

He was the first Zimbabwean to headline and sell out Reps Theatre in 2019 later packing out the 7 Arts Theatre in 2021 with his Prodigal Son Tour.

In December 2024, he raised the bar even higher selling out the 3,500-seater Celebration Centre and adding extra seats due to overwhelming demand.

Festival organisers say his homecoming appearance at Shoko promises to be a highlight of the year's cultural calendar.

"Our Comedy Night lineup is a reflection of the legacy we have been building over 15 years as Shoko Festival. King Kandoro is an example of that legacy as he grew his comedy career through platforms created by Magamba TV and Shoko and is now one of Zimbabwe's biggest comedians.

"He returns triumphantly to Shoko as a headliner and this shows our commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists in Zimbabwe who speak truth to power. Kandoro will be joined on stage by an amazing group of comedians. It's gonna be a hilarious night!" said Festival Director Samm Farai Monro, also known as Comrade Fatso.

Joining him on stage will be a line-up of top Zimbabwean and African talent.

Kenyan satirist Justine Wanda, creator of Fake Woke With Justine brings her sharp social commentary and dark humour to the stage fresh from tours across Africa.

Local favourites include Mike Chipere known for his witty mix of Shona, English and street lingo; comedienne Munya who has performed internationally and written for Magamba TV and Bulawayo's Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu a 2023 BAA winner and NAMA 2025 nominee.

The night will also feature entertainment from award-winning DJ and media personality DJ Iroq.

This year's Shoko Comedy Night continues the festival's tradition of championing diverse voices and alternative art.

Tickets are already on sale online and at Moto Republik, with advance tickets priced at US$15.

Shoko Festival, a project of the Magamba Network remains Zimbabwe's premier showcase of urban culture, creativity and free expression.