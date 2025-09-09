Zimbabwe: King Kandoro to Headline Shoko Comedy Night As Festival Turns 15

9 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Zimbabwe's longest-running festival of urban culture Shoko Festival has announced a star-studded line-up for its landmark 15th edition with the much-anticipated Shoko Comedy Night set for Harare Gardens on 25 September 2025.

Leading the bill is internationally acclaimed comedian King Kandoro, who returns home in style during his birthday month.

Born Mukudzei Majoni in 1992 Kandoro has carved out a reputation as one of the country's most celebrated comedians.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He was the first Zimbabwean to headline and sell out Reps Theatre in 2019 later packing out the 7 Arts Theatre in 2021 with his Prodigal Son Tour.

In December 2024, he raised the bar even higher selling out the 3,500-seater Celebration Centre and adding extra seats due to overwhelming demand.

Festival organisers say his homecoming appearance at Shoko promises to be a highlight of the year's cultural calendar.

"Our Comedy Night lineup is a reflection of the legacy we have been building over 15 years as Shoko Festival. King Kandoro is an example of that legacy as he grew his comedy career through platforms created by Magamba TV and Shoko and is now one of Zimbabwe's biggest comedians.

"He returns triumphantly to Shoko as a headliner and this shows our commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists in Zimbabwe who speak truth to power. Kandoro will be joined on stage by an amazing group of comedians. It's gonna be a hilarious night!" said Festival Director Samm Farai Monro, also known as Comrade Fatso.

Joining him on stage will be a line-up of top Zimbabwean and African talent.

Kenyan satirist Justine Wanda, creator of Fake Woke With Justine brings her sharp social commentary and dark humour to the stage fresh from tours across Africa.

Local favourites include Mike Chipere known for his witty mix of Shona, English and street lingo; comedienne Munya who has performed internationally and written for Magamba TV and Bulawayo's Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu a 2023 BAA winner and NAMA 2025 nominee.

The night will also feature entertainment from award-winning DJ and media personality DJ Iroq.

This year's Shoko Comedy Night continues the festival's tradition of championing diverse voices and alternative art.

Tickets are already on sale online and at Moto Republik, with advance tickets priced at US$15.

Shoko Festival, a project of the Magamba Network remains Zimbabwe's premier showcase of urban culture, creativity and free expression.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.