Zimbabwe: Kadewere Faces Disciplinary Action Over Heated Confrontation With Journalist

Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere will face disciplinary action following his attack on journalist Yvonne Mangunda at Orlando Stadium, South Africa, on Monday.

The incident happened during the team's training session ahead of Tuesday's clash against Rwanda.

Kadewere threatened Mangunda, accusing her of negative coverage.

Following interventions by teammates, Kadewere later apologised to Mangunda for his behaviour.

ZIFA issued a statement condemning Kadewere's behaviour.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association notes with deep regret the incident that occurred at Orlando Stadium during the Warriors' media open training session, involving national team player Tinotenda Kadewere and journalist Yvonne Mangunda.

"ZIFA strongly condemns any form of abuse towards the media. Journalists are a vital part of the game, and we are committed to ensuring they carry out their duties without fear or intimidation.

"The player has apologised to Ms Mangunda, and an amicable understanding between the two parties has been reached. The matter is being addressed through the appropriate disciplinary processes by both the team management and the Association.

"We take full responsibility for upholding the highest standards of conduct within our teams and reaffirm our commitment to respectful engagement with all stakeholders," read the ZIFA statement.