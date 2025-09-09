South Africa: Indigenous Nursery Gives Jobs and Skills to People Facing Homelessness

9 September 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Sharfaa Ahmed and Zora Hollie

The project is one of several social enterprises run by U-turn

An indigenous nursery and landscaping project in Claremont is helping people to move out of homelessness and rebuild their lives.

U-turn's Living Roots nursery grows indigenous plants and provides landscaping services to houses in the surrounding suburbs. About 15 people work at the nursery, most of whom live in U-turn's shelters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Homeless people who enrol in U-turn's programme go through four phases: support to access basic needs, therapy and rehabilitation, work-readiness and independent employment. Living Roots forms part of the work-readiness phase and is one of several social enterprises run by U-turn, such as charity shops. Participants in these enterprises earn stipends and gain confidence and skills to help them re-enter the job market.

Rashied Sambaba, a team leader at Living Roots, joined U-turn when he was homeless and has gone through the full programme. He received training in gardening. With the income from Living Roots, he has been able to move out of the shelter and into his own apartment.

One of the Living Roots team members, Grant Davids, said he lives by the motto, "You can change".

"I'm doing what I can to improve myself, gaining skills and knowledge on how to be integrated into society," he said.

We accompanied the team to a home in Newlands, where they provide gardening services every two weeks.

"It's important to support initiatives like this," said the home's owner, Martha le Riche. "Some people are luckier than others, and it's very hard to make a life for yourself without support. If you put trust in people and give them a chance, it uplifts them."

U-turn spokesperson Stephen Underwood said Living Roots generates income from plant sales, subletting part of the nursery, grants, and landscaping services.

"The income has to cover stipends, staff, rent, utilities and goods sold," he said. Additional costs include counselling, food, transport, and accommodation.

"Funding is always a challenge, to keep projects going and hopefully to grow them," Underwood said. He said income is seasonal, with warmer months performing better.

Living Roots also runs public training courses on gardening and plant propagation. "We are passionate about biodiversity, restoring lives and landscapes, and shifting perceptions about what people experiencing homelessness are capable of," Underwood said.

Underwood said the landscaping service has been so successful that the team is fully booked and another group will be added soon to meet demand.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.