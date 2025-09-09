Sudan: Chief Justice Discusses Implementation of Digital Transformation Programs With Digital Transformation Minister

Chief Justice Abdel-Aziz Fathalrahman Abideen met Sunday in his office in Port Sudan with the Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications, Ahmed Al-Dirdiri Gandour, in the presence of representatives from both sides, in addition to Engineer Ali Hamid Al-Abadi, Director of the National Authority for Electronic Authentication, and the Director of Nile Center for Technology Research.

The meeting touched on ways of implementing digital transformation programs within the judiciary institutions, underscoring the importance of initiating practical steps for implementation while addressing all challenges that may hinder the completion of the project, in coordination and collaboration with the concerned bodies.

Both sides stressed the importance of this transformation in enhancing judicial performance and promoting digital justice, contributing to more efficient and transparent legal services.