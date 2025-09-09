Sudan: Committee On Environmental Preparation for Return to Khartoum Identifies 63 Schools for Reconstruction in First Phase

8 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Education Committee, in a press conference held Sunday in Khartoum under the chairmanship of Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Environmental Preparation for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, announced that administrative efforts have been undertaken to designate 63 schools as a first phase for reconstruction, in addition to training teachers, providing seating, and printing textbooks.

The committee further revealed that approval has been granted for 5,000 new jobs.

The committee explained that its job has focused on four key pillars: maintenance, seating, textbooks, and teachers.

It noted that the war had vandalized infrastructure, which caused delays for students sitting for the Sudanese Certificate Examinations and reduced the academic year to only 120 days.

The committee also highlighted several challenges facing the education sector, including training, absorbing out-of-school children, and ensuring the provision of textbooks.

It disclosed that the total cost of buildings, seating, and textbooks amounted to 16,337,226 USD.

The committee described the successful holding of examinations for different school levels under difficult circumstances as a major achievement.

