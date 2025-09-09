Sudan: Environmental Sanitation Committee Urges Community Participation in Cleaning Campaign in Khartoum State

Khartoum, Sunday, September 7, 2025 (SUNA) - The Environmental Sanitation Committee, affiliated with the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, announced the launch of an environmental sanitation campaign on August 27, 2025.

The campaign was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, and the Federal Governance Minister, aiming to remove waste and debris from streets, public yards, and squares.

This came during a press conference held Sunday in Khartoum, chaired by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Head of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir.

The committee urged the entire community to actively participate in cleaning activities, noting that under the environmental health and disinfection hub, 106 markets have been inspected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Regarding drinking water, the committee distributed 33,572 chlorine tablets to 2,882 households and 903 water storage facilities.

On food safety, the committee confirmed that food and beverage preparation and sales outlets are being inspected regularly, along with conducting medical examinations for workers.

The committee highlighted challenges, particularly the shortage of essential equipment, while affirming that efforts are progressing smoothly and steadily despite the constraints.

It further revealed that sewage infrastructure suffered massive destruction in Khartoum and Bahri, calling on citizens to return, open and clean their homes, and repair water leaks to help improve residential environments and cleanliness in Khartoum.

The committee confirmed that there are no bodies lying in the open within Khartoum.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Bridges Committee reported that the cost of rehabilitating roads amounts to USD 237,961,000.

The Khartoum Airport Rehabilitation Committee stated that war debris and rubble had been cleared by specialized teams, with airport sections rehabilitated, including air movement areas and the control tower, in addition to the removal of wreckage from 20 destroyed aircraft. The rehabilitation also covered the Hajj and Umrah terminal, Civil Defense facilities, outdoor yards, fences, networks, and other airport facilities.