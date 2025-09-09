South Africa: State Says Actress Fled SA Because Ex-Boyfriend Cat Matalala Tried to Kill Her

Thobejane was shot in the foot during a 2023 highway attack that left another woman unable to walk.

Ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi Matlala faces attempted murder charges and appears in court wearing shackles under heavy police guard.

Actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane left South Africa in 2023 after her ex-boyfriend allegedly planned to kill her in a highway shooting.

The Alexandra Magistrates court heard on Monday that Thobejane left the country after the attack because she felt unsafe and scared.

Her ex-boyfriend, businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, appeared for his bail hearing wearing shackles with heavy police protection.

Matlala faces charges of trying to kill Thobejane and planning her murder. He also faces money laundering charges.

During the 2023 shooting on the N1 highway near Sandton, Thobejane was shot in the foot. A woman travelling with her was left unable to walk after the bullet damaged her spine.

The state told the court that Matlala is dangerous and might try to run away. They used Thobejane's decision to leave the country as proof of how serious the case is.

Four other people also face charges in the case. This includes Matlala's wife Tsakani, who is out on bail.

Police read out a WhatsApp message Thobejane sent to the investigating officer explaining why she left after the shooting.

"She said she feels exposed, unsafe and unprotected every day," the officer told the court.

Matlala's lawyer said his client had no reason to want Thobejane dead.

"The relationship lasted 13 months and ended three years before the shooting, and I was the one who ended it," Matlala told the court.

The case will continue on 17 September when the court decides if Matlala can get bail.