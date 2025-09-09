Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan

Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris met at his office in Port Sudan on Monday with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sudan, Hani Salah.

The meeting touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields.

The Egyptian ambassador noted that the talks addressed the Prime Minister's recent visit to Egypt, which yielded positive outcomes, foremost of which the agreement between both sides to rehabilitate the Halfaya and Shambat bridges as a grant from the Egyptian government to the Sudanese people.

He stated that the Egyptian technical delegation is expected to complete the rehabilitation work as soon as possible.

The ambassador added that the discussions also covered education and economic cooperation, in addition to arrangements for holding the Sudanese-Egyptian Joint Council, underscoring the desire of Egyptian companies to contribute to the reconstruction of war-affected areas in Sudan at the earliest opportunity.

The meeting also reviewed the railway connection project between Sudan and Egypt, as well as the electricity network interconnection, with the ambassador highlighting the Prime Minister's recognition of the importance of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding the Nile water dossier, the Egyptian ambassador reaffirmed that Sudan and Egypt share aligned positions in defending their water rights.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdel Aati for their continuous support and assistance to Sudan across various sectors.