Sudan: TSC Member Yahya Stresses Activation of Constitutional Court and Enforcement of Rule of Law

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdullah Yahya affirmed the State's commitment to enforcing the rule of law, imposing State prestige , and activating the Constitutional Court, which has remained suspended for more than four years, in order to advance the State and its institutions, protect citizens' rights, and safeguard freedoms.

During his meeting Monday in his office with the President of the Constitutional Court, Dr. Wahbi Mohamed Mukhtar, he stressed the State's full support for the Court's plan to carry out its mandate in applying laws and legislations concerning judicial disputes and personal status matters, and ensuring their enforcement on all residents of the country.

For his part, the President of the Constitutional Court explained that the meeting addressed the Court's role and its importance in establishing the rule of law and advancing the country during this critical stage, emphasizing the need to apply the law equally to all residents.

Dr. Wahbi further stated, in a press briefing, that the rule of law is based on the existence of a genuine constitution approved by the nation and on the principle of separation of powers, in addition to the Constitutional Court, which ensures that laws issued by the State comply with the constitution. He stressed that the Court does not interfere in the judiciary's work but rather monitors the functioning of the three branches of government in favor of protecting rights and freedoms.

He added that in his meetings with several members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, he observed a strong and clear commitment that the enforcement of law remains the only path to strengthening the State and its institutions and the sole guarantee for achieving social peace.