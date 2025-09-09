Sudan: Minister of Agriculture Commends Ifad's Efforts in Supporting Agricultural Development

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Prof. Ismat Gurashi praised the efforts of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and other development partners in the agricultural and rural sectors, aiming to improve rural livelihoods, manage natural resources and forests, mitigate climate change, combat land degradation, promote sustainable development, fight poverty and hunger, and achieve food security.

This came during his meeting Monday at his Agricultural Quarantine Office in Port Sudan with IFAD Country Director in Sudan Dr. Rasha Omar and her accompanying delegation, in the presence of Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation Dr. Fatima Mohamed Ahmed Rahma and Director General of Agricultural Production Eng. Fatima Yousif.

The Minister affirmed alignment between the Ministry's and IFAD's vision in supporting small farmers through associations to provide financing, training, extention, technology transfer, and developing value chains. He also commended IFAD's continuous support and close coordination with the Ministry.

Prof. Gurashi further appreciated the role of the Minister of Finance in settling IFAD's arrears to ensure continuation of its projects in Sudan.

Dr. Fatima Rahma highlighted a proposal to finance 270 water facilities under the Natural Resources Program, including reservoirs and drinking water stations.

For her part, Dr. Rasha Omar thanked the Ministry for its support to IFAD and the continuation of its current project on sustainable natural resources management and livelihoods despite limited resources.

She praised the Ministry's efforts in expediting settlement of arrears with the Ministry of Finance, noting the rescheduling of projects across Kassala, Gedaref, Sennar, Gezira, Khartoum, River Nile, and North Kordofan states, in addition to preparing a new budget and expanding activities.

Dr. Rasha also pointed to activating a financing portfolio with microfinance institutions.