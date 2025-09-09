Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nowara Affirms State Support for Women's Role in Reconstruction

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nowara Abu-Mohamed Tahir, reaffirmed the state's commitment to supporting women and enhancing their role in contributing to reconstruction, stability, and peace.

Addressing a workshop titled "Sudanese Women's Agenda and Fair Participation in Post-War Reconstruction" organized by the National Women's Group in collaboration with the Unit for Combating Violence Against Women and the Red Sea University's Women Studies Institute, Dr. Nowara stressed that women have proven to be a cornerstone in national work, policy-making, and rebuilding state institutions.

She underscored that women's participation at this critical juncture is a national duty.

Several papers were presented during the workshop with the participation of relevant institutions.