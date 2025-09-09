Sudan: National Medicines and Poisons Board Holds Second Meeting of 2025

- Minister of Health and Chair of the National Medicines and Poisons Board (NMPB), Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, praised the Council's role in ensuring drug availability, safety, and combating smuggling.

The meeting reviewed the NMPB's performance for the first half of 2025, plans for the remaining period, and progress in expanding pharmaceutical industries, rehabilitating laboratories, and strengthening regulatory systems.

The Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tijani, commended the NMPB's efforts in regulating veterinary drugs and vaccines, stressing the importance of cooperation to curb smuggling and support pharmaceutical investment.

Secretary-General of the Council, Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed, presented the performance report, referring to his presence in a meeting comprising representatives from customs, economic Intelligence, standards and metrology, academia, and experts.

The meeting issued recommendations on investment promotion, anti-smuggling measures, digital networking with institutions, and capacity building.