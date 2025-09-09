Africa: A Visionary Leadership for UNESCO's Next 80 Years

guest column

As the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) marks eight decades of action for peace and development, our world is grappling with profound change. At this pivotal moment, we have the opportunity to equip these multilateral institutions with a forward-looking vision to steer this transformation.

Created in 1945 as a bulwark against the return of world wars, the UN and its specialized agencies provided a framework for cooperation and a universal forum for dialogue. Yet, on the eve of their 80th milestone, resurgent geopolitical tensions, social crises, climate emergencies, and the rise of intolerance remind us that peace remains fragile — and that the ideal of solidarity must constantly be renewed.

UNESCO ’ s founding ethos still resonates powerfully: “ Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed. ” Peace may be declared through diplomatic treaties, but is secured through classrooms, research laboratories, cultural institutions, and communication networks that connect people across borders. To this global mission is now added an unprecedented challenge: the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This technological revolution, rich with promise for education, research, and creativity, also carries risks.

It could widen divides between nations, deepen inequalities, or become a tool of manipulation. Now, more than ever, UNESCO must stand as the global forum where ethical principles and safeguards are established — ensuring that AI serves peace and equity, rather than division and domination. UNESCO is uniquely positioned to guide societies through this transition, making sure technology remains at the service of humanity. In an age of intensifying technological competition, UNESCO must be an ethical sentinel, a catalyst for cooperation, and a hub for training, so that all communities can benefit and contribute to innovation.

In this critical context, Firmin Edouard Matoko is the ideal candidate for Director-General of UNESCO. With decades of experience shaping the organization, he embodies the spirit of multilateralism, demonstrated by his achievements to advance intercultural dialogue and promote education as a driver of social transformation. A man of conviction and consensus, Mr. Matoko offers inspired leadership ready to breathe new life into UNESCO ’ s universal mission while adapting it to today ’ s challenges and tomorrow ’ s opportunities.

Supporting his candidacy is to affirm that UNESCO, at 80, must renew its founding commitment: building peace in the minds of men and women. Supporting Mr. Matoko is a choice for visionary leadership — capable of shaping a collective ambition where education, culture, science, communication, and now artificial intelligence are harnessed in service of human dignity and international cooperation.

The twin anniversaries of the United Nations and UNESCO remind us that these institutions exist only through the trust of peoples and their will to build a shared future. As we step into a new era marked by uncertainty and transformation, our responsibility is clear: to ensure that eight decades of legacy become a springboard for meeting the challenges and opportunities of the century ahead.

Amadou Mahtar Ba is prominent media and technology entrepreneur. As a leader in his field, he co-founded and chairs AllAfrica Global Media, the world ’ s leading platform for the distribution of African news and information. A renowned expert in media, communication, and development, Mr. Ba served on international bodies shaping global futures including the UN Secretary-General High-Level Panel on Women ’ s Economic Empowerment and the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Councils. His career — spanning four decades across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States — demonstrates leadership in amplifying African voices toward global transformation.