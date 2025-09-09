Malawi: Editorial - Mr President, Why Is Colleen Zamba Still in Office?

editorial

Three years. Three years of scandal after scandal, and yet Colleen Zamba remains the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) -- the very person at the heart of Malawi's fuel and fertilizer disasters. How is it that, despite overwhelming evidence of corruption, mismanagement, and abuse of power, President Lazarus Chakwera has not relieved her of duty?

Zamba is no ordinary civil servant. She is the Board Chair of NOCMA, giving her direct control over Malawi's fuel supply. She has repeatedly manipulated procurement, awarding contracts to politically connected companies while billions of public funds vanished into phantom G2G deals. Sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi, allegedly part of the Dubai fuel contracts, publicly denied any involvement. Yet the contracts carried Zamba's signature. DPP MP Ben Phiri said bluntly:

"Colleen Zamba paid billions under a Dubai G2G deal. No fuel came because she pocketed the money."

Whistleblowers like Hellen Buluma, former NOCMA CEO, have been silenced or forced to speak out publicly. Buluma asked:

"With all due respect the Government owes Malawians the truth as to why the country is still facing fuel scarcity! Nanga $22 million munalipira ku Oman... where is the fuel?!"

Meanwhile, President Chakwera himself admitted that some people at NOCMA are sabotaging his government's efforts to stabilize fuel supply. And yet, the architect of that sabotage -- Colleen Zamba -- still occupies one of the highest offices in the land.

Every Malawian knows the consequences: long queues at filling stations, grounded ambulances, rotting farm produce, doubled transport fares, and a general economic slowdown. And yet, Zamba walks freely in her office.

Why? Is it loyalty? Fear? Political calculation? Or has the system become so complicit that a civil servant who repeatedly undermines governance can act with impunity?

This is not a question of opinion. It is a matter of accountability. When whistleblowers, Parliament, civil society, opposition MPs, and even international partners point to a single individual as the source of corruption and mismanagement, the logical and ethical action is immediate dismissal and prosecution. Anything less is a betrayal of the Malawian people.

President Chakwera owes Malawians answers. He owes them action. He owes them relief from the chaos engineered under Zamba's hand. Every day she remains in office is another day of fuel shortages, economic disruption, and public distrust.

Malawians cannot afford patience. Malawi cannot afford impunity. If President Chakwera truly believes in integrity and governance, he must ask himself: why is Colleen Zamba still in her office? And more importantly, when will she be fired?