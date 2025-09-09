Somalia: Somali Officials, Civic Discuss Civilian Protection Policy Amid Ongoing Security Operations

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, and the Federal Government's Special Envoy for Stabilization and Civilian Protection, MP Omar Hashi, held talks Tuesday with Ahmed Ibrahim, Director of the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), to advance the country's civilian protection framework.

The meeting focused on finalizing Somalia's National Civilian Protection Policy and Operational Framework, which aims to enhance safeguards for civilians during military and security operations across the country.

Minister Fiqi and Envoy Hashi reiterated the federal government's commitment to integrating civilian protection into the conduct of its security forces, emphasizing accountability and compliance with international humanitarian standards.

"The policy, once completed, will serve as a guiding document for security institutions, ensuring civilian protection is embedded in planning, training, and operational procedures," a joint statement issued after the meeting said.

CIVIC, an international organization working to reduce civilian harm in conflict zones, collaborates with governments, militaries, and communities to promote protection standards and accountability.

Monday's meeting is part of a broader cooperation between the Somali Federal Government and international partners engaged in human rights and civilian safety, particularly in areas affected by conflict and counterinsurgency operations.

The new policy is expected to be formally adopted in the coming months, marking a key step toward institutionalizing civilian protection across Somalia's evolving security sector.