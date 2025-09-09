Kenya: Somalia, Kenya, and Djibouti Hold Talks On Joint Fight Against Al-Shabaab

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held high-level side meetings with his counterparts from Kenya and Djibouti during the 2nd Africa Climate Summit, underscoring the need for stronger regional cooperation in countering al-Shabaab and fostering long-term peace in the Horn of Africa.

The Somali leader met with President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and President William Ruto of Kenya. According to officials, the discussions centered on enhancing joint security operations, strengthening bilateral relations, and deepening coordination against the threat posed by al-Shabaab militants.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit, held on September 9, 2025.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked extremist group, continues to pose a destabilizing threat across Somalia and the wider region. By working closely with Kenya and Djibouti--both of which contribute troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)--Somalia aims to consolidate security gains and ensure that extremist groups cannot exploit porous borders.

The leaders agreed to intensify intelligence sharing, cross-border cooperation, and synchronized counterterrorism strategies. The meetings also addressed broader goals of promoting regional stability, trade, and integration, while recognizing that insecurity hampers economic growth.

Kenya and Djibouti have long played critical roles in Somalia's security architecture. Kenyan forces are deployed in southern Somalia under ATMIS, targeting al-Shabaab strongholds, while Djibouti has been a key ally in both military and diplomatic efforts to stabilize the country. Somalia itself is preparing for ATMIS's phased drawdown and the eventual transfer of full security responsibilities to the Somali National Army by the end of 2025.

President Hassan Sheikh reiterated that lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa can only be achieved through united action. He emphasized that regional cooperation is not optional but essential in the fight against terrorism. The trilateral discussions signal a renewed push by Somalia and its neighbors to confront shared security challenges while advancing a vision of regional integration and development.