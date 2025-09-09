Ethiopia: Somali President Backs Ethiopia's Right to Utilize Nile Waters and Complete GERD

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has openly expressed support for Ethiopia's right to harness the Nile River and to proceed with the construction and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), in a move that contrasts sharply with Egypt's long-standing opposition to the project.

Speaking at the inauguration of a development project in Mogadishu on Tuesday, President Hassan Sheikh declared that every country has the sovereign right to benefit from its natural resources. He specifically endorsed Ethiopia's use of Nile waters through the GERD, describing the hydroelectric dam as a project of "light and opportunity for generations to come."

His remarks were delivered on September 9, 2025, during a public address attended by government officials and regional delegates.

The Somali leader emphasized that water is essential for life and survival in some countries, while in others it is a driver of economic growth and energy production. By backing Ethiopia's stance, President Hassan Sheikh positioned Somalia as a supporter of development-focused utilization of transboundary resources.

The President urged that disputes over the Nile be addressed through mutual respect and balanced dialogue, rather than confrontation and obstruction. "Natural resources should unite nations through cooperation, not divide them through conflict," he said.

The GERD, located on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, has been a flashpoint in regional politics since construction began in 2011. Ethiopia sees the $4.8 billion project as essential for generating electricity for its 120 million people and spurring industrial growth. Egypt, however, views the dam as an existential threat to its water security, given that it depends on the Nile for over 90% of its freshwater needs. Sudan has expressed mixed views, at times siding with Egypt over concerns about water flow and dam safety, while also eyeing potential benefits of cheap electricity.

President Hassan Sheikh's public endorsement of Ethiopia's right to complete the GERD marks a notable diplomatic signal in the Horn of Africa. While his comments are likely to be warmly welcomed in Addis Ababa, they may deepen tensions with Cairo, which continues to oppose the project. Analysts say Somalia's stance reflects both its desire to align with Ethiopia--an influential regional power--and its broader vision of supporting resource-driven development in the Horn of Africa.