Somalia: Puntland Security Forces Arrest Isis Fighters Attempting to Enter Bosaso

Puntland security forces announced today that they have arrested two suspected members of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) faction operating in the Bari region, as the militants attempted to infiltrate Bosaso city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The arrests were carried out by the Puntland Police Force, which has been actively pursuing remnants of ISIS fighters in the region. The suspects are believed to be part of a fleeing contingent of militants who have been evading security operations in the rugged Cal Miskaat mountains.

According to security officials, the two men were intercepted in Baalade Valley, a remote area outside Bosaso, as they attempted to sneak into the city. Their capture followed days of intelligence-led operations targeting ISIS hideouts and escape routes.

The incident took place at dawn on Tuesday, September 9, in Baalade, an area located in Gaaca, a known corridor used by armed groups to move between the mountains and the port city of Bosaso.

Puntland authorities say the militants were attempting to regroup and re-establish a presence in Bosaso, Puntland's commercial hub, after suffering major setbacks in recent weeks. Puntland Defense Forces have launched sustained offensives in the Cal Miskaat mountain range, where ISIS fighters have maintained a foothold since 2015.

The arrests were made during a targeted security sweep in the valley, part of a broader security crackdown designed to prevent ISIS infiltration into urban centers. Police units, supported by intelligence operatives, had been monitoring suspected militant routes after recent clashes forced dozens of ISIS fighters to flee their mountain bases.

ISIS first established a branch in Puntland in 2015, led by Abdulqadir Mumin, a former al-Shabaab cleric. Though smaller in number than al-Shabaab, the group has exploited the difficult terrain of the Bari mountains to launch sporadic attacks and extortion campaigns in Bosaso and surrounding areas. Puntland forces, with limited resources, have periodically mounted offensives to weaken the group's presence, but ISIS remnants continue to operate in remote valleys and coastal routes.

Tuesday's arrests highlight Puntland's ongoing struggle to contain extremist groups that threaten stability in the region. Officials say counterterrorism operations will continue in Gaaca, Baalade, and the broader Cal Miskaat mountain range to prevent ISIS fighters from regrouping or infiltrating Bosaso. Security analysts warn that while ISIS in Puntland is relatively small, its ability to exploit ungoverned spaces makes it a persistent threat to local security and regional trade.