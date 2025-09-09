Kenya: Govt to Partner With Boda Boda Operators to Empower the Youth

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government's commitment to working hand in hand with boda boda operators to reform, professionalise, and protect the sector while safeguarding riders' right to earn a dignified living.

He called on all road users to respect riders while cautioning against reckless behaviour and the few criminal elements that continue to tarnish the industry's image.

Kindiki further announced that President William Ruto has suspended the contested Public Transport Motorcycle Regulation Bill, 2025, until comprehensive consultations are undertaken with stakeholders to ensure the reforms reflect their views and aspirations.

Addressing boda boda representatives and youth in Tharaka Nithi County, the DP urged them to take full advantage of government empowerment programmes and resist being exploited by divisive and retrogressive leaders.

He highlighted the administration's job-creation agenda for the youth, pointing to flagship initiatives such as Kazi Kwa Ground (housing, modern markets, and hostels), Kazi Mtandaoni (digital jobs and ICT hubs), and Kazi Majuu (expanded labour export through bilateral agreements).

He also underscored reforms in education, sports, and the creative industry, pledging sports academies in every constituency and a crackdown on cartels to ensure young Kenyans reap the full rewards of their talent and creativity.

"We strongly believe in the ability, vision, and innovation of our youth," Prof. Kindiki declared. "The government will continue engaging with them, nurturing their ideas, and supporting their ventures so that together we build a prosperous and globally competitive Kenya."