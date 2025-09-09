Uganda: Eacop, CPP and Partners Launch University Scholarship Program

Kampala — The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd., together with its Tier One Contractor for Pipeline (PPL) construction and Above Ground Installations (AGI), China Petroleum Pipeline Ltd. (CPP), has officially launched a scholarship program to support gifted but underprivileged engineering students in Uganda.

The program will benefit 28 students from Kyambogo and Makerere Universities, providing them with financial assistance to complete their university studies.

This initiative, officials said, reflects EACOP and CPP's commitment to strengthening national content development, going beyond the provisions outlined in their Memorandums of Understanding with academic institutions.

The scholarship recipients were selected through a transparent and rigorous process that included interviews and evaluation of academic excellence, financial need, passion for engineering, and a commitment to positive community impact. Priority consideration was given to applicants from the 10 pipeline districts, resulting in seven students from these districts being awarded scholarships.

"This program demonstrates our continued investment in the future of Uganda's engineering talent and our dedication to national content development," said Eileen Baguma, HR & Corporate Affairs Director "We are not only building infrastructure but also creating opportunities for young Ugandans to thrive in the oil and gas sector."

EACOP's broader national content strategy extends to partnerships with professional bodies and institutions such as the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK), Makerere University, Kyambogo University, and the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda.

So far, EACOP and its contractors have welcomed 82 graduate trainees, nurturing the skills of young professionals; Delivered 532 hours of training to lecturers, technicians, and professors through the Train the Trainer initiative, enriching national curriculums with the latest technologies and industry best practices.

These initiatives are designed to ensure that the EACOP project contributes not only to infrastructure development but also to sustainable capacity building and knowledge transfer in Uganda and Tanzania.