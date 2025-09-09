South Africa: Nzimande Calls for Enhanced Tech Adoption in Developing Countries

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has used the GovTech 2025 Conference, held in Durban, to highlight the challenges faced by many developing countries in adopting new technologies.

"Many countries in the developing world are struggling to address their national priorities due to problems such as the slow, uneven and discordant adoption of new technologies, which often leads to disjointed or weakened capacity for data collection, storage, processing and applications," he said on Monday.

He believes that this directly compromises the nations' ability to predict and respond to real-world challenges, such as spatial planning, urbanisation, population movements, climate change-related disasters, or health pandemics like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister used the platform to underscore the urgency of developing protocols for seamless data flow.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is particularly critical for countries in the developing world and for the resolution of transnational challenges.

"It is for this reason that our national policies and strategies must also seek to support continental initiatives, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area's Digital Trade Protocol, which aims to boost intra-African trade, including in digital goods and services."

He also touched on the African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa (2020-2030), which envisions an Africa where digital technologies empower societies, foster economic integration, and promote inclusive development.

The Minister also spoke about South Africa's initiatives, such as the Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation and the importance of building foundational digital capabilities.

"Through this plan, we seek to intensify South Africa's economic transformation by driving the modernisation of key sectors of our economy," he told delegates.

GovTech Conference 2025 is the 16th edition of South Africa's world-class platform for the private and public sector information and communications technology (ICT) industry, as well as other industry stakeholders, relevant governance, and citizen stakeholder engagements.

The three-day conference, which kicked off today, is hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and is supported by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

The conference continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue on the intersection of technology and governance, driving forward the agenda of digital transformation in South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nzimande also took the time to address the profound impact of technology on society and the pressing need for digital transformation.

He addressed critical issues, beginning with how technological advancements have transformed lives.

"Over the last 50 years or so, we have seen the emergence of a number of technologies that have transformed our world in ways even exceeding our most optimistic expectations."

He elaborated on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors, stating that in healthcare, AI is used for "medical imaging analysis, drug discovery, and personalised treatment plans."

However, he cautioned against the potential downsides of these technologies.

"AI and related technologies have presented us with new concerns about how these new tools are being appropriated, tested and used as extensions of the power of regimes based on human rights abuses, domination and exploitation."

Nzimande emphasised the need for equitable access to data as a critical enabler for digital transformation.

"There is no doubt that access to data is a key enabler for digital transformation and the digital economy, and it is, therefore, critical for us as government to ensure equitable access to data to foster digital and economic inclusion," he added.