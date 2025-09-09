South Africa: SA Secures Access to Export Fish Products in Us Market

8 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's fishing industry has secured access to export fish and fish products from listed fisheries to the United States beyond January 2026.

This comes after South Africa's fish products were confirmed to be comparable under the Marine Mammal Protection Act Import Provisions by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries).

NOAA Fisheries' determination recognises that South Africa's regulatory programme for the protection of marine mammals is comparable in effectiveness to that of the United States.

"This determination will allow us to continue exporting South Africa's fish and fish products from the listed fisheries to the United States beyond January 2026, securing critical market access and reaffirming South Africa's role as a responsible fishing nation. Ensuring this critical flow of business is in line with government's mandate of building an ethical and capable state, as well as drive inclusive economic growth," Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said on Monday.

This determination follows a rigorous review of South Africa's comparability finding application, including additional information submitted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment during the process. Industry support has been central to the process, demonstrating South Africa's robust management measures and commitment to sustainable practices.

"We welcome this decision and extend our appreciation to the fishing industry for its cooperation and compliance throughout the review process," the Minister said.

South Africa remains fully committed to maintaining and strengthening its regulatory programme, not only to meet comparability requirements but to uphold the highest environmental sustainability standards.

In line with this commitment, the department is currently reviewing the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA) to ensure it remains modern and responsive to evolving national and international sustainability imperatives.

The department called on all fishing right holders and industry stakeholders to continue adhering strictly to permit conditions and legislation under the MLRA, thereby ensuring that South Africa's fisheries remain sustainable, inclusive, and competitive in the global marketplace.

