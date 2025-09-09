South Africa: Rape Suspect Re-Arrested in Rustenburg

8 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has re-arrested a 23-year-old rape suspect days after he escaped from lawful custody.

The suspect was arrested in Rustenburg in the North West on Saturday.

The suspect was initially arrested in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, on 01 September 2025 for rape, but later managed to escape from custody.

"According to a preliminary report, a 28-year-old woman from Sisulu location was on her way to her cousin's home when the suspect accosted her. He allegedly forced her into a nearby house, where he raped her," said the police in a statement.

The victim reportedly managed to escape while the suspect was asleep and reported the incident to the Umzimkhulu police station. The suspect was arrested later that day.

Following his escape, a multi-disciplinary team, comprising members from National Crime Intelligence (Multi-Dimensional Organised Crime), Rustenburg District Crime Intelligence, Phokeng K9 Unit, Kokstad Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, with the support from the Rustenburg Community Policing Forum (CPF), was assembled to trace and re-arrest the suspect.

"A tip-off led the team to an identified address in Rustenburg, where the suspect was successfully apprehended in the early hours of Saturday morning. The circumstances surrounding the suspect's escape form part of ongoing investigations," the police said.

Just last month, police arrested 2 284 sexual offenders across the country for crimes including rape, sexual assault, abduction, attempted rape and other related offences.

