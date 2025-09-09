Uganda: S4 Student, School Cook Drown As Canoe Overturns On Lake Bunyonyi

A tragic incident unfolded on Lake Bunyonyi on Sunday evening when a canoe carrying two individuals capsized.

The victims were identified as Bruce Aineplan, 21, a Senior Four student at Lake Bunyonyi Secondary School, and Dickson Kabagambe, a cook at Asiimwe Preparatory School in Kitumba Sub-county, Kabale District.

The accident occurred as the two were returning home to Rubaya Sub-county.

Residents believe strong evening winds caused the vessel to overturn.

By early Monday morning, locals and marine police were still searching for the bodies. Residents used canoes, engine boats, threads, and hooks in their recovery efforts.

Kabagambe's wife, Rosemary Orishaba, recounted the devastating moment she learned of her husband's death.

"Our first born came running saying some people had drowned in the lake and they were saying it was my father. I later received a phone call confirming the same," she said.

Community members described the tragedy as part of a worrying pattern of seasonal accidents on the lake.

"Such incidents usually happen in the dry season, especially in the evenings when the winds are strong," said resident Ronald Asiimwe, noting that two people drowned under similar circumstances just two months ago.

Marine officer James Egesa, in charge of Lake Bunyonyi operations, attributed the persistent loss of life to negligence, particularly locals traveling without life jackets.

Statistics indicate that nearly 10 people drown in Lake Bunyonyi every year, underscoring the urgent need for stronger safety awareness and enforcement.