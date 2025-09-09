Rwandair Expands Fleet With New Boeing 737-800s, Airbus A330

RwandAir has bolstered its fleet with the addition of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one newly delivered and another freshly serviced and returned to operation, as the airline works to stabilize schedules following months of technical disruptions.

The airline confirmed that the 737-800s, configured with 12 Business Class and 162 Economy Class seats, will primarily serve short- and medium-haul routes across Africa and the Middle East.

The move comes ahead of the anticipated delivery of a wide-body Airbus A330-200 later this year, which will further enhance long-haul services to Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Makolo said the strengthened fleet will improve reliability, reduce delays and cancellations, and support the airline's long-term growth strategy.

"We are pleased to have resolved the challenges to our schedule over recent weeks," she said.

'Together with the arrival of new aircraft, this investment will enable us to deliver an even better travel experience to all our passengers," Makolo added.

The airline's operations had been hampered in recent months by unexpected technical issues affecting several aircraft, forcing schedule adjustments and inconveniencing passengers.

RwandAir has since apologized to affected customers and emphasized that the recent fleet reinforcements mark a turning point.

Founded in 2002 with just two leased aircraft, RwandAir has steadily grown into a regional hub carrier.

Its fleet now includes Boeing 737s, Bombardier CRJ and Q400 turboprops, and wide-body Airbus A330s.

The airline serves more than 25 destinations, including Johannesburg, Nairobi, Lagos, Dubai, Brussels, and London, positioning Kigali as a connecting point between Africa and the rest of the world.

With the expected arrival of a third aircraft by the end of 2025, RwandAir is targeting further growth in both intra-African connectivity and long-haul operations, aligning with its ambition to compete among Africa's leading carriers.