Africa: Tunisia Joins Morocco in Qualifying for World Cup

Tunisia qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner away against Equatorial Guinea.

The North Africans came under pressure for most of the game in Malabo, with the hosts needing victory themselves to keep alive their own hopes of reaching the finals.

Tunisia had goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen to thank for a string of saves in the second half as he acrobatically kept out efforts from Saul Coco, Emilio Nsue and Alejandro Masogo.

With Equatorial Guinea pushing forward in search of a goal, the Carthage Eagles won the match from a counter attack in the last of four added minutes.

Firas Chaouat dispossessed Coco, advanced into the box and unselfishly squared for Mohamed Ben Romdhane to score past Jesus Owono.

Tunisia are assured of top spot in Group H with two games to spare, and have reached Canada, Mexico and the United States without conceding a goal in their eight qualifiers to date.

It will be the seventh time the national side - who have never progressed past the group stage at a World Cup - will feature at the finals.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea's hopes of a first ever World Cup qualification appear distant as only the four best-ranked second placed sides in Africa will enter the continental play-offs.

The National Thunder are fourth in Group H, two points behind second-placed Namibia having played a game more.

However, the Equatoguinean federation has lodged an appeal against a decision by world governing body Fifa to impose two forfeits against them for fielding an ineligible player earlier in the qualifying campaign.

Should they be successful, they would climb back to second in the table.

Tunisia become the second African side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after North African rivals Morocco sealed their spot on Friday.

Elsewhere, Morocco extended their 100% record as goals from Youssef En-Nesyri and Hamza Igamane gave the Atlas Lions a 2-0 victory in Zambia.

Algeria can move to the brink of a place at the finals with an away win against Guinea later on Monday, while Egypt will qualify for the finals on Tuesday if the Pharaohs secure all three points in Burkina Faso.