Uganda: Five NUP Supporters Remanded Over Unlawful Military Drills

Five supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison by the Kawempe Chief Magistrate's Court over allegations of engaging in unlawful military drills at the party's headquarters in Kavule, Makerere, on February 12, 2025.

The accused--Tasi Calvin alias Bobi Giant, Serunkuuma Edwin alias Eddie King Kabenja, Lukenge Sharif, Nyanzi Yasin, and Kaweesi Tonny--appeared in court on Monday and were added to the charge sheet alongside Edward Sebuufu alias Eddy Mutwe and Achileo Kivumbi, who were previously remanded on similar charges.

During a session marked by tight security deployment, prosecution led by Chief State Attorney Sharon Nambuya presented an amended charge sheet introducing the five suspects.

Prosecution alleges that on February 12, at the NUP offices in Makerere-Kavule, the accused and others still at large participated in a meeting or assembly without authorization from the Minister, where they allegedly conducted military training, movements, and drills.

The suspects are also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, with prosecution arguing that they plotted to engage in unlawful drilling in contravention of Section 45(1)(b) of the Penal Code Act.

All the accused denied the charges.

Defense lawyers, led by Samuel Mulindwa Muyizi and Shamim Malende, applied for bail on behalf of the accused.

However, prosecution objected, saying it was unprepared to respond and requested one month to file affidavits, citing heavy workload and the need for further investigations.

In her ruling, Grade One Magistrate Damalie Agumasiimwe adjourned the case to September 29, 2025, giving prosecution time to reply to the bail application.

Court proceedings turned emotional as some suspects broke down upon seeing their relatives. Achileo Kivumbi and Eddy Mutwe requested to remain seated during the session due to ill health, with Achileo later seen sweating, in tears, and asking for water.

Family members and friends who attempted to access court were blocked by security personnel, sparking outrage from NUP leaders.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, condemned what he described as intimidation by security forces and criticized the state for allegedly orchestrating abductions of opposition supporters.

"We have consistently seen our supporters being arrested, abducted, and frustrated in court processes. This is unlawful and unacceptable," Ssenyonyi said, accusing the prosecution of deliberately dragging the case.

The defense team also accused the court of intimidation and warned that more NUP leaders, including deputy spokesperson Alex Mufumbiro, are being targeted for arrest.

In a related development, the same court also handled a separate file involving 33 NUP supporters, among them MPs Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East) and Muwada Nkunyinji (Kyadondo East). They face charges of incitement to violence, obstructing traffic, and malicious damage to property.

Others on the charge sheet include Hellen Namukwaya, Benjamin Kakooza Kato, Vincent Ssegawa, and Alice Mukisa.

However, the case stalled after defense lawyer Samuel Muyizi informed court that they had petitioned the Chief Magistrate seeking a review of how the files were being handled, and demanding full disclosure of evidence before trial could proceed.

Tensions later flared between defense lawyers and state prosecutor Nambuya, prompting the magistrate to suspend proceedings and summon both parties into chambers. The session resumed after the closed-door meeting but was adjourned.

The seven suspects charged over the alleged Kavule drills remain in Luzira until September 29 when court is expected to hear their bail application. Meanwhile, the case of the 33 supporters, including MPs, is pending guidance from the Chief Magistrate.