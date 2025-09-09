Liberia: Karishma Pelham-Raad's Departure Followed Suspension, Not Voluntary Exit

New evidence has clarified the circumstances surrounding the departure of Karishma Pelham-Raad, former Assistant Minister for International Organization Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Contrary to initial portrayals of a simple resignation, official documents confirm that she had been suspended days before her letter of resignation was tendered.

A letter dated September 2, 2025, and signed by Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, ordered Pelham-Raad's suspension over "behavior inconsistent with the diplomatic culture of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs" and for what was described as gross insubordination.

That suspension was formally implemented on September 3, 2025, according to an internal memorandum issued the following day. The memo informed senior staff that Daniel Koikoi would assume responsibility as Officer-in-Charge of the Bureau of International Organizations, working under Deputy Minister Dr. Ibrahim Nyei. All employees were instructed to give Koikoi full cooperation in his new role.

Officials say Pelham-Raad later sought to undo the suspension by apologizing to Minister Nyanti and enlisting the Vice President's intervention. The effort was rejected on grounds that her actions were too severe and unprofessional to be excused. Ultimately, she was urged to resign to soften the public perception of her exit.

The push for disciplinary action was also backed by Ambassador Elias Shoniyin, Chair of the Ministry's Policy Advisory Council. Shoniyin reportedly emphasized that when officials at the level of Deputy Permanent Representative in New York Baba Sillah and Deputy Minister for Administration Gabriel Salee are openly disrespected, it undermines institutional authority and sets a dangerous precedent.

Taken together, the letters and memos reveal that Pelham-Raad's exit was the outcome of a disciplinary process rather than a free decision.

Her resignation letter, later accepted by President Joseph Boakai, came only after she had been suspended, her desk cleared, and her duties reassigned