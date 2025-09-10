Uganda Continues to Welcome Refugees Despite Diminishing Funds

More than 75,000 Sudanese refugees have arrived in Uganda, where resources are stretched with crowded schools, inadequate shelter, and limited access to food and health care.

On a recent morning at the Kiryandongo reception centre in northwestern Uganda, the exhaustion is palpable among newly arrived refugees - mostly women and children - lining up in the shade to receive assistance. Moving among the crowd is Abdalla Mohamed, going from one family to another to offer translation and guidance on where to go and what to do next.

The 53-year-old Sudanese father of four knows the feeling all too well. He arrived in February this year with nothing but his family and the hope of safety. Now, he spends his days helping others.

"I volunteer at the reception centre and use my English language skills to help interpret for new arrivals," he said. "I also help the community by connecting the most vulnerable to the respective aid agencies. Instead of sitting at home, I thought I could be of help to my people. The reception centre is overcrowded, and I see so many people in need of help every day."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Since the start of 2025, an average of 600 people, mostly from Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been arriving in Uganda each day. The East African country currently hosts nearly 2 million refugees, over half of them children. The strain is evident everywhere, from overcrowded reception centres and school classrooms to inadequate food supplies and health care services. Malnutrition rates, especially in children under five, are rising at an alarming pace.

"People come in big numbers," said Abdalla. "The assistance they are receiving is not enough, and they don't have money to buy anything. There are vulnerable people, including elders and children, who are separated from their families. They live in overcrowded shelters with not enough water."

Despite the dire humanitarian situation and limited services, the refugees' determination to rebuild their lives and regain normality has not waned, including children wishing to continue their education. Schools in the settlement are filled with children eager to learn, crammed into congested classrooms with limited learning resources.

"Even before the current situation, the schools were overcrowded," said Sarah Baako Taban, 43, a South Sudanese refugee teacher. "It is worse now. In one of my classes, I teach over 230 students. I don't get a space to walk to reach some of the students at the back. I can only do so much. You won't even know what is happening at the back of the classroom, but we have no choice, we have to keep teaching despite the challenges."

Among Sarah's students is Sojoud Ibrahim, 18, from Nyala in Sudan's South Darfur region. The war tore through her hometown, scattering her friends and shattering her dreams of becoming a designer. Her family sold their home to pay for transport to escape. She was in secondary school, but now in Uganda, she must start over, placed several grades back in primary school to adjust to a new curriculum.

However, her resolve to resume her education and fulfil her dreams remains unbroken. "I am still strong and am not destroyed, and my father supports me," she said. "When the war happened, we managed to come here. I miss my friends. I don't know if they died. I want to continue with my education and complete high school so I can become a designer."

In its annual Refugee Education Report published on 9 September, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warned that deep cuts to humanitarian and development aid are putting recent gains in refugee education at risk, with nearly half of school-aged refugee children still out of school.

UNHCR is working with the government of Uganda and partners to provide life-saving assistance with dwindling funds. The agency recently reported that by the end of July, it only had sufficient resources to support less than 18,000 individuals with cash and essential relief items, enough to cover just two months of new arrivals at the current pace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Emergency funding runs out in September," said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's Director for External Relations, who recently visited settlements hosting Sudanese and South Sudanese refugees in Uganda. "More children will die of malnutrition, more girls will fall victim to sexual violence, and families will be left without shelter or protection unless the world steps up. Uganda has opened its doors, its schools, and its health centers. This model can succeed, but it can't do it alone.

With peace in their homelands still a distant hope, refugees like Abdalla are working tirelessly to rebuild their lives, but without urgent support, their resilience alone cannot sustain them.

"Please continue to help us, we need more support," said Abdalla. "I know the world has a lot of problems but try to help us now. Maybe in a few years, Sudan will become peaceful."