Sudan's People Tortured and Killed in 'Slaughterhouses', Rights Probe Says

A high-level independent rights probe into the brutal war in Sudan condemned the many grave crimes committed by all combatants, citing evidence indicating that civilians have been "deliberately targeted, displaced and starved".

Shortly after presenting a mandated report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, chair of the Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan, Mohamed Chande Othman, insisted that both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia had carried out atrocity crimes.

Among the testimonies gathered for the report, survivors from RSF detention sites described the locations as "slaughterhouses".

Tortured, staved, denied medical care

In one notorious RSF facility, dozens of detainees died between June and October this year after being tortured, denied food and medical care, the independent rights expert said.

Equally, in SAF-run detention facilities, "civilians were also subjected to torture, including electric shock, sexualized abuse and they were held in cells so overcrowded that some prisoners had to sleep standing," he added.

In addition, girls as young as 12 were forced into marriage, "sometimes under the threat of death to their families", the fact-finding mission chair continued.

"Men and boys were also subjected to sexualized torture and such acts are rooted in racism, prejudice and impunity and they devastate entire communities."

Highlighting the lack of diplomatic solutions to the conflict which began in April 2023, and its massive impact of the war on civilians, report co-author Mona Rishmawi insisted that "everybody knows you cannot rape, you cannot loot, you cannot destroy property. You cannot starve people...But if there is no accountability, of course they will continue doing it."

Extermination goal

Asked why the report had decided not to describe what has been happening in Sudan as genocide, Ms. Rishmawi replied that the evidence "basically looks at more or less the same kind of violations as genocide".

She added: "You kill, [you provide] no food, no water, you don't allow food production. You don't allow access to food, to markets...and you don't allow access to humanitarian aid. What you do want is to kill the population...So, the effect of this is really the crime against humanity...of extermination."

Hunger crisis

The investigative body created by the Human Rights Council in October 2023 highlighted the devastating humanitarian emergency that has resulted from the war.

"In displacement camps such Zamzam and Abu Shouk, witnesses describe children dying of hunger and dehydration in the streets, including people eating animal food," said Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Expert Member of the Fact-Finding Mission.

Addressing the council earlier, fact-finding mission chair Mr. Othman insisted that the war was "destroying not only lives but also the means of survival", with hospitals, markets, water and electricity systems - and even humanitarian convoys - systematically attacked.

"Markets, the backbone of food access, have been repeatedly bombed," he said, adding that in October 2024, SAF airstrikes on El Koma market killed at least 45 civilians.

Dying of thirst

"Two months later, Kabkabiya market was struck, killing more than 100. In March this year, SAF bombed Tora market during peak hours, killing and injuring hundreds."

The mission report underscored how the RSF had also shelled markets, pillaged entire areas and destroyed Zamzam camp's market.

RSF drone strikes hit the Merowe Dam and water towers, leaving communities without drinking water, while "one mother told us she lost all four of her children to thirst while fleeing", said Mr. Othman, who like the other members of the panel is an independent human rights expert and not a UN staff member.