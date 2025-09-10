Sudan: Attorney General Calls On Human Rights Council to Condemn UAE

Geneva, 9-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, Intisar Ahmed Abdel-Aal, Head of the National Committee for Investigating Crimes and Violations of National and International Humanitarian Law, delivered a strong statement before the UN Human Rights Council, rejecting foreign interference and denouncing the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) support for the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

She stressed that Sudan's participation in the Council sessions does not, under any circumstances, imply recognition of Resolution 54/2 or Resolution 57/2, but rather aims to present the actions taken by Sudanese judicial authorities. She reaffirmed that Sudan, as a Council member, remains committed to its judicial independence and national accountability mechanisms.

The Attorney General outlined atrocities committed by the terrorist RSF militia, including killings, forced displacement, sexual violence, plundering, and sieges on major cities such as El-Fashir, Kadugli, and Dilling. She revealed that 131,706 criminal cases have been filed, of which 4,985 were referred to national courts, with 1,988 cases already adjudicated.

Intisar reported grave violations against women and children, citing 1,866 documented cases of sexual violence and forced recruitment. The RSF's deliberate targeting of civilians, including assaults on internal displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Zamzam and Abu Shouk, has deepened the humanitarian catastrophe. According to official figures, 30,267 civilians have been killed and 43,575 injured.

Intisar declared that the Committee has established proof of UAE's direct support to the RSF through weapons, equipment, and mercenary recruitment, fueling atrocities and inflicting an estimated $771 billion in economic vandalizations.

She called on the Human Rights Council to terminate the mandate of the UN Fact-Finding Mission, describing it as politicized and biased, urging the Council to uphold the principle of complementarity, given Sudan's functioning judiciary. She further demanded pressure on the UAE and other backers of the RSF to halt their support and to prevent mercenary transfers into Sudan.

At the conclusion of the session, the Attorney General delivered a comment in which she refuted the false allegations that some organizations and circles tried to promote regarding the use of chemical weapons.

The Attorney General confirmed the falsity of those allegations, which have no basis in truth, and explained that these accusations were directed based on anonymous sources, and that this is nothing but blatant politicization of the work of non-governmental organizations and a flagrant violation of Resolution 1996/31 that governs the work of NGOs. Therefore, Sudan will take the necessary measures through the UN Committee on NGOs against these organizations.

The Attorney General added that Sudan's commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which it is an essential party, is never in doubt, as this convention is considered part of the legal framework in Sudan.

She explained that once circles began promoting these false accusations, Sudan formed a national committee that included various ministries, agencies, and relevant institutions to investigate these allegations. Above all, these organizations that adopt the positions of the rebel militia and promote these claims must be made aware.

She pointed out that the Human Rights Council is not the forum where such allegations should be raised, which confirms the politicization of the work of those organizations and that they are working in favor of the rebel militia and its sponsor.

In response to the intervention of the UAE delegation regarding the neutrality of the national committee, the Attorney General indicated that the speaker should look into his country's history and into the state whose scholars drafted its constitution.