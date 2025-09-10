Kenya: Senate Clarifies Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill Does Not Extend Term Limits

Nairobi — The Senate has dismissed claims circulating in sections of civil society that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to extend the terms of the President, Governors, Members of Parliament, and Members of County Assemblies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Senate said the allegations were "incorrect and misleading," emphasizing that the Bill neither alters term limits for elective offices nor proposes the creation of new executive positions.

"This information is incorrect. A review of the official Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, shows that the claims being made are false," the Senate clarified.

The Senate's clarification comes after rights groups, including Vocal Africa, accused Parliament of attempting to "smuggle in" amendments that would lengthen terms of elected leaders and create a Prime Minister's office.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It's back to the streets. Again. They've brought a bill that proposes to extend the terms of the President, MPs, MCAs and Governors from 5 to 7 years and create the Office of a Prime Minister appointed by the President. Stop this nonsense of amending the constitution," Vocal Africa said in a statement.

To set the record straight, the Senate explained that the Bill does not propose extending the term of office for the President, Governors, MPs, or MCAs from five to seven years.

It does not amend any constitutional articles dealing with term limits.

Contrary to reports, the Senate noted that the Bill makes no provision for the establishment of a Prime Minister or any new office within the executive.

The Bill makes no mention of creating the Office of a Prime Minister or any other new position within the executive branch," the Senate said.

The Senate said the Bill's primary objective is to strengthen devolution and enhance the oversight role of Parliament.

The proposals include; elevating the Senate to a co-equal chamber with the National Assembly by ensuring most legislation is considered and passed by both houses and granting it direct input in the budget-making process and approval of key state officers such as the Auditor-General and Controller of Budget.

Also, in the proposal is the establishment of a constitutionally protected County Assembly Fund to guarantee financial independence for county legislatures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This Bill focuses on fixing procedural issues in Parliament to better support county governments, not on altering term limits or the structure of the executive, "the statement read.