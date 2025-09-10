Zimbabwe: Vemuganga FM Empowers Villages Against Climate Change

Chipinge district continues to be one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in Zimbabwe facing frequent droughts, floods and natural disasters such as the Lisungwe floods, Bandama dam burst and cyclones including Idai, Eloise and Charlane.

These intensifying events exacerbate food insecurity and poverty.

At the same time, rural residents often fall victim to disinformation about climate change leaving them exposed and unprepared.

In this context, Vemuganga Community Radio has stepped forward to defend both the right to access trusted climate information and the preservation of Indigenous Knowledge Systems working through the project "Strengthening Community Radios for Sustainable and Effective Provision of Access to Information, Freedom of Expression and Citizen Participation in Chipinge District."

Through deliberate and targeted programming, Vemuganga Community Radio has reached more than 10,000 listeners in and around Chipinge.

Its focus is not only on broadcasting but also on community listening clubs and dialogue sessions that amplify people's voices especially those in remote villages.

These sessions, implemented with the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) address gaps in climate knowledge and influence national policies so they remain relevant to grassroots realities.

One of the notable community listening clubs was held in Mistview, ward 6 where traditional leadership gathered under moderator Catherine Vhutuza.

The meeting demonstrated how Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) remain crucial in combating climate stresses.

Participants highlighted practices such as sustainable farming methods, traditional fire prevention measures, water management strategies and cultural rituals as essential components of adaptation.

The leaders concluded that holistic resilience requires integrating Indigenous Knowledge with scientific methods such as solar-powered boreholes and scientific weather interpretation to craft solutions that are equitable and sustainable.

Another listening club in Chisumbanje ward 30, facilitated by Cheriel Dzobo focused on women and youths.

The discussions revealed that these groups are both disproportionately affected by climate change and vital carriers of accurate information.

Many participants, influenced by their involvement in community farming initiatives with Zimbabwe Smallholder Organic Farmers Forum (ZIMSOFF) resolved to safeguard Indigenous Knowledge from erosion while using platforms like Vemuganga Community Radio to share correct climate information widely.

They emphasised that cultural wisdom is as reliable as Western science especially when addressing local realities of drought, floods and food insecurity.

The experience of Vemuganga Community Radio underscores the power of community-driven media in addressing climate change.

By embracing Indigenous Knowledge and amplifying citizen voices, the radio station not only facilitates access to accurate information but also promotes active participation in climate governance.

In a district repeatedly devastated by climate disasters, this union of cultural heritage with modern science offers a practical pathway to resilience.

Vemuganga Community Radio has thus become both a guardian of ancestral knowledge and a vehicle for empowering citizens to adapt and thrive in a changing climate.