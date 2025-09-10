Mozambique: Government Imposes New Restrictions On Alcoholic Drinks

Maputo — The Mozambican government has issued a decree imposing new restrictions on the production, sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks.

The decree is clearly in response to a devastating piece of investigative journalism by the independent television station STV last month, which looked at how informal traders are selling very cheap spirits, including outside schools.

The decree bans the use of ethanol in the manufacture of drinks, ordering that only ethyl alcohol of agricultural origin may be used. All installations used in the manufacture of drinks must be approved in advance by the health authorities.

The decree bans the sale of alcoholic drinks between 20.00 and 09.00 the following morning in all establishments except bars, restaurants and discotheques. The intention is clearly to end the sale of alcohol by informal roadside stalls.

The sale of alcoholic drinks is also banned on Sundays in supermarkets and bottle stores.

Alcoholic drinks regarded as unfit for human consumption will be publicly destroyed and citizens who denounce the illegal sale of alcohol will receive 10 per cent of the value of the fines imposed on offenders.

Speaking to reporters last Friday, the government spokesperson and Minister of Public Administration, Inocencio Impissa, said the new rules are necessary to contain the devastating effects of the excessive consumption of alcohol. He pointed out that alcoholism is one of the main causes of absenteeism from work, traffic accidents and domestic violence.

"Alcoholism carries heavy costs for society', he added. "So these rules seek to protect citizens, particularly the most vulnerable such as children and youths'.

"We are discouraging damaging practices which constitute an assault against public health and social welfare', stressed Impissa

He dismissed the arguments that factories making alcoholic drinks create jobs and pay taxes. "Even if it is necessary to close all the factories to protect the lives of Mozambicans, that is what will be done', he warned. "The greatest good is life. It is not fair to make a living by taking the lives of others'.

Health Minister Ussene Isse has warned that excessive consumption of alcohol is now a significant cause of death. Speaking on Monday, at the inauguration of an operating theatre in Beira General Hospital, Isse said "Chronic non-communicable diseases associated with excessive alcohol consumption, tobacco and poor diet are now the leading cause of death in Mozambique, surpassing infectious diseases. These cases are combined with a sedentary lifestyle'.

"We are seeing an increase in diseases of affluence in Mozambique. We spend our weekends barbecuing, drinking, smoking, eating fatty and salty foods, but we don't exercise. This is impacting the health of Mozambicans', he added.

According to the minister, "this new scenario is a disaster for the country. A country can only develop with healthy people. We have to change this situation.'

A recent study carried out by the Health Ministry in partnership with Health World Organization (WHO) claimed that alcohol consumption has increased by 44 per cent over the last 10 years, which means that, in 2005, about 55 per cent of the population did not drink, but in 2025 only 11 per cent declared themselves teetotal.

