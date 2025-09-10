Ethiopia's GERD Equals Energy of 'Three Nuclear Power Plants': Webuild

Addis Abeba — With an installed capacity of more than 5,000 MW and an annual output projection of 15,700 GWh, Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) can generate energy equivalent to "three medium-sized nuclear power plants," Italian engineering group Webuild said.

Ethiopia marked a historic milestone today with the official inauguration of the GERD, the largest hydropower project ever built in Africa. Designed and constructed by Webuild, the project places Ethiopia "at the heart of the continent's green transition," according to the company.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Pietro Salini, Chief Executive of Webuild, as well as Heads of State from African countries who share "a common goal of growth and unity" with Ethiopia, Webuild said.

Commissioned by Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), the GERD is among the most ambitious and "complex infrastructure projects globally." With an installed capacity of more than 5,000 MW and an annual output projection of 15,700 GWh, the hydropower plant can generate energy equivalent to "three medium-sized nuclear power plants," Webuild said.

The GERD reservoir stretches 172 kilometers and can hold up to 74 billion cubic meters of water, making it the largest hydropower project on the continent. The main dam rises 170 meters, spans 1,800 meters at the crest, and required 10.7 million cubic meters of concrete, giving it the record as Africa's largest roller-compacted concrete (RCC) gravity dam.

Webuild recalled that on 28 December 2014, the project's construction team set a world record by laying 23,000 cubic meters of RCC in just 24 hours. "This achievement highlights the project's engineering and organizational excellence."

Beyond energy production, the GERD has already transformed its surroundings. A new town has developed around the site, with social infrastructure including a hospital, two medical clinics, a school, sports facilities, a bakery producing injera, and new road networks. More than 25,000 workers, mostly Ethiopians, were employed during construction, acquiring "skills and expertise that can be applied to future projects."

The company also underscored that the dam is part of Ethiopia's long-term vision for growth, and aligns with Italy's Mattei Plan under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, which seeks to involve Italian firms in strategic African development initiatives.

Webuild highlighted its decades-long partnership with Ethiopia, noting it has completed 30 projects in over 70 years, especially in the hydropower sector. These include Beles Multipurpose Project, the Gibe III dam, and the ongoing Koysha dam, the country's second-largest hydroelectric project after the GERD.

Globally, Webuild said it has built 318 dams and hydroelectric plants, with a combined capacity of 53,659 MW. Current projects under construction will add another 14,000 MW and help avoid 13 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

The company said the GERD inauguration represents not only a turning point for Ethiopia, but also a reaffirmation of its own leadership in sustainable infrastructure. "With GERD, Webuild reaffirms its global leadership and its ability to deliver large-scale, complex, and sustainable infrastructure."

Since the beginning of 2025, Webuild said it has finalized more than 10 major projects worldwide, including a section of Interstate 275 in the United States, the Monopoli-Fasano Hospital in Italy, and the Riachuelo environmental remediation project in Buenos Aires, Argentina.