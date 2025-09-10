Africa: The Second Africa Climate Summit Opens in Addis Ababa With a Call for Climate Investment and African-Led Solutions

The Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) opened today in Addis Ababa with a clear call from African leaders to move from rhetoric to action--positioning Africa not as a victim of climate change, but as a driving force of solutions and the next global climate economy.

Convened by the African Union Commission (AUC) and hosted by Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE), the Summit convened Heads of State and Government, ministers, diplomats, and international partners under the theme:

"Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development."

PRIME MINISTER ABIY AHMED: "WE ARE NOT HERE TO NEGOTIATE OUR SURVIVAL"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During his keynote address, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) urged the world to rethink Africa's role in addressing climate change. "Too often, Africa's story at climate summits starts with what we lack--finance, technology, time. Let's start instead with what we have," he said.

He highlighted Africa's unique assets:

"The youngest population in the world, bursting with creativity and innovation."

"The fastest-growing solar belt on Earth."

"The planet's last great carbon vaults--our forests, wetlands, and coasts."

"Vast arable land capable of feeding a growing continent and beyond."

The Prime Minister outlined Ethiopia's own record of action, including the Green Legacy Initiative (48 billion trees planted in seven years), the Climate-Resilient Wheat Initiative, and the imminent commissioning of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), set to generate 5,000 MW of renewable energy.

"We are not here to negotiate our survival. We are here to design the world's next climate economy," he said. "When Africa's land heals, when our rivers run clean, and our air is fresh, Africa wins--and the whole world breathes easier."

He also announced Ethiopia's candidacy to host COP32 in 2027, inviting the world to Addis Ababa as "Africa's capital of diplomacy and climate ambition."

AU COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON CALLS FOR FAIR CLIMATE FINANCE

Opening the Summit, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, stressed the need for justice and equity in climate finance.

"The African Union Commission firmly believes that climate finance must be fair, significant, and predictable," he said. "The vulnerability of our member countries--exacerbated by climate change, debt burdens, and structural inequalities in the global financial system--must be addressed through climate justice and genuine cooperation."

The aspirations of our countries for substantial and meaningful financing must be taken seriously and with determination. This must be achieved through a genuine fund for loss and damage, endowed with sufficient financial resources. Carbon credits should not be managed by polluting states at their discretion but rather by an independent international body with supranational authority. The Green Fund must also be renewed and redirected towards financing projects that deliver regional and continental climate value." He underscored.

The full statement of the Chairperson can be accessed on: https://au.int/en/speeches/20250908/statement-auc-chairperson-2nd-africa-climate-summit

PRESIDENT RUTO: "AFRICA IS A SOURCE OF SOLUTIONS"

H.E. President William Ruto of Kenya, host of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, praised Ethiopia for building on that momentum.

"In Nairobi, we introduced a bold new perspective of Africa as a continent of opportunity and solutions, not merely a victim," he said. "We framed climate action not as a burden, but as a driver of economic growth, transformation, and job creation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Ethiopia Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto highlighted Africa's progress since the Nairobi Declaration, including green infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy advances. But he also cautioned:

"No nation can solve this crisis alone. Only bold, united, and sustained collaboration can avert a climate catastrophe. Isolation is not a winning strategy--it is courting failure."

TREE PLANTING: A SYMBOL OF AFRICAN SOLIDARITY

The official opening of ACS2 began with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at the Addis Ababa International Convention Center (AICC).

African Heads of State, ministers, and dignitaries planted trees as a powerful gesture of unity and commitment to ecosystem restoration. Each tree stands as a living testament to Africa's resolve to safeguard the environment for future generations.