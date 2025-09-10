Kenya: Govt Targets 30 Million Kenyans Under SSHA By December - DP Kindiki

Nairobi — Over 26 million Kenyans have registered for SHA medical cover with the government aiming for higher enrolment before the end of the year.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki encouraged Kenyans to continue enrolling as he welcomed the growing interest in taking up the cover.

Speaking on Monday when he engaged with over 1,500 grassroots women leaders from Laikipia County at Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County, Kindiki urged those who have not to register to benefit from health coverage provided by SHA.

"We want everyone to register for SHA cover. We have 26 million Kenyans who are already enrolled. With this trend, we will have 30 million by December this year and hopefully 55 million by 2027. That will mean all Kenyans will be covered which will be a historic achievement," the DP said.

The DP said the hitches that had met its implementation were being handled saying the system is being refined to make it more effective and efficient.

He also said at least 1.5 million Kenyans will access SHA services without making any contribution after their economic status was ascertained.

"We want everyone to be registered so they qualify for coverage that will ease the burden from hospital bills. We already have 1.5 million Kenyans who will have their bills paid without making any contributions because they are unable to," he added.

The second-in-command asked the women leaders to push for more enrollment in Laikipia revealing that 242, 000 residents had registered against a target of 591,000.

At the same time, Prof. Kindiki said the government is intensifying development projects in the County to improve the lives of residents.

Presently, 12 modern markets are under construction including in Nyahururu, Nanyuki, Sipili, Naibor, Ilipolei, Wiyumiririe, Kibaba, Kalali towns.

Affordable housing projects are also underway in Naibor, Kinamba, Posta, Nanyuki Phase 1 and Phase 2 and in various learning institutions among them hostels for Laikipia University and Nyahururu KMTC.

Electricity connection is also being expanded in the devolved unit after the government allocated Sh720 million targeting connection of more homes in all the constituencies in the county.

The Deputy President praised the government efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the county following years of deadly banditry attacks and cattle rustling menace.

He said President Ruto promised to restore peace in Laikipia when he was campaigning and had done so within months after assuming office.

The Deputy President, who was Interior Cabinet Secretary before assuming the DP's office, said lots of efforts were put into enhancing security in the area and entailed deployment of special police units and increasing the number of police reservists.

"We increased the number of officers posted to the area from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit and added more reservists. Because of the work done by these officers, we now have peace in Laikipia and the people are going on with their lives without fear for their security," DP stated.

The DP said the government will continue beefing up security to ensure lasting peace in the area and in the North Rift calling on residents to coexist peacefully.

Prof. Kindiki also said key government flagship projects are aimed at improving the lives of millions of Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid, mostly women who are crucial in driving local economies.

"Women are the drivers of change, best at multitasking as caregivers of their families but also key drivers of grassroots agricultural productivity and enterprise growth," he noted.

He said the government's transformation of the agricultural sector through subsidized fertilizer and certified seeds is beneficial to women who form the majority of the farmer folk spread nationally.

The DP said the Government support of rural enterprises through construction of fresh produce markets and support of nano, micro, small and medium scale enterprises, many of them run by women, fits perfectly in the BETA agenda.

"As we expand the economy to create jobs, we are empowering families and communities for the benefit of the men and women, who as parents want a country that provides more opportunities to their children," he said.