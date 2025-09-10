South Africa: Mamelodi Hostage Standoff Ends in Murder-Suicide - South African News Briefs - September 10, 2025

Mamelodi Hostage Standoff Ends in Murder-Suicide

A family hostage drama in Mamelodi, Tshwane, ended in tragedy after 32-year-old constable Thapelo Mashego shot and killed his 18-year-old nephew before turning the gun on himself, reports EWN. Mashego had held his 69-year-old mother and two nephews captive for more than 16 hours. One nephew, aged 14, managed to escape early in the ordeal, while his mother was later released and given medical attention. Police negotiators spent the day urging Mashego to surrender, but as officers approached the house, two gunshots were heard. Tshwane district commissioner Major General Samuel Thine said that it's unclear when the 18-year-old was shot, but officers suspect it may have been earlier in the day.

Acting Police Minister Slams Failure to Implement Western Cape Policing Agreement

Firoz Cachalia, the acting police minister, has expressed concern that the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Western Cape government, and the City of Cape Town have yet to implement a working agreement, reports EWN. The three spheres of government signed a Cooperation Agreement more than a year ago, in response to the high crime rate in the province. To address crime concerns in the province, the agreement seeks to enhance collaboration between SAPS, the provincial and municipal police. The key aspects of the Cooperation Agreement include the sharing of intelligence, data, and resources to tackle crime in the Western Cape. Cachalia said that he would address the matter with Premier Alan Winde this week, expressing confidence in constructive engagement, and reaffirmed his commitment to improving policing and reducing crime across the country.

MPs Question 'Unknown' Cause of Death for Hundreds of Prisoners

Members of Parliament's Correctional Services Portfolio Committee have accused the department of failing to prevent the unnatural deaths of prisoners by suicide, reports EWN. Parties have also questioned the high number of prisoners whose causes of death are registered as "unknown." Over the past three years, 1,144 deaths have been recorded, with more than 400 still under investigation. The Department of Correctional Services said the unnatural deaths at correctional facilities typically involve fatalities resulting from homicide, suicide and accidents like drug overdose. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament (MP) Carl Niehaus has questioned the unexplained cases. Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Kabelo Kgobisa-Ngcaba has said that the prison officials should pay a higher price if they're found to have played a role.

