Africa: Somalia's President Meets Djibouti and Kenya Leaders At Africa Climate Summit

9 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended the 2nd Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, where he held bilateral talks with Djibouti's President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and Kenya's President William Ruto.

During the meetings, the leaders discussed regional cooperation in combating terrorism, strengthening peace efforts, and enhancing bilateral relations.

President Hassan emphasized Somalia's commitment to deepening partnerships with neighboring countries to promote security, stability, and development across the Horn of Africa.

The Africa Climate Summit, which gathers leaders from across the continent, focuses on addressing climate change challenges and fostering sustainable development in Africa.

