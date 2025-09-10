South Africa: SA Working the Ground in U.S. to Secure Fair Trade Deal - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is actively engaging the United States to secure a fair trade and investment deal, with government representatives currently in Washington for further formal negotiations with the US government.

Responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday, the President emphasised that South Africa's objective is to safeguard continued access to the US market, encourage investment into both countries and strengthen long-standing economic ties.

"We are on the ground, and we are working the ground in the United States as we speak. Our people, who are in the United States, now are fully fired up with this type of approach, and Minister of Trade and Industry and International Relations will be joining them, and they will be advancing those discussions.

"They are meeting a number of stakeholders, including representatives in the administration, legislators, business people and others," the President told MPs.

The President noted that the United States is South Africa's second largest trading partner and that government has submitted a package to Washington as the basis for discussions. This builds on the previous package submitted on 20 May 2025.

At the same time, domestic measures are being implemented to support businesses affected by the 30% tariffs imposed on South African products. These include the Localisation Support Fund and the Export and Competitiveness Support Programme, which are designed to boost competitiveness and diversify export markets.

This will include working capital, plant and equipment facilities to address short to medium term needs across all industries.

Working with industry, the President said government is accelerating efforts to diversify export markets and enhance competitiveness to mitigate the economic impact of losing preferential trade access.

A route of engagement

In a supplementary question, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema criticised government's approach, accusing the President of "appeasement" and "juniorising" the country in its dealings with the US. He questioned why South Africa had not imposed retaliatory tariffs as other countries such as China, Canada and the European Union had done.

President Ramaphosa responded that government had chosen the route of engagement after consultations with exporters, importers, trade unions and the private sector.

"Our option is informed by what we want to gain. And what we want to gain is to continue exporting to the United States as much as possible, and to enable companies also to invest in the United States, but to also get United States' companies to invest in us," he said.

Leveraging South Africa's strengths

The President stressed that South Africa is negotiating from a position of strength, with critical minerals and processing capacity forming part of the discussion.

"Our leverage has to do with the natural resources that we have, the minerals that we have, which the United States needs ... Even as we may well want to export critical minerals, we want them to leave the shores of South Africa as finished products, so that we beneficiate what we will finally sell to them," he said.

The President said South Africa has chosen a strategy of engagement, which he is confident will deliver positive outcomes. He acknowledged that the US administration can at times be unpredictable and retaliatory but stressed that South Africa is not approaching the talks from a position of weakness.

"We have said we will not be bullied. We will stand as a sovereign country and negotiate and get the best deal for South Africa. That's precisely what we do," the President said.

Appointment of new ambassador to Washington

In a further supplementary question, the President was asked about the appointment of South Africa's new ambassador to the US.

The President confirmed the announcement will be made soon, assuring MPs that the nominee will be suitably qualified.

"Yes, the appointment of South Africa's ambassador to the United States, which is soon to be finalised and made public, will be a person who is capable, sufficiently well experienced and sufficiently well versed in world views and world politics, and who knows the American market extremely well," President Ramaphosa said.