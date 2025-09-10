Somalia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack in Doha, Calls for UN Action

9 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has strongly condemned what it described as "aggressive airstrikes" carried out by Israeli forces in Doha, Qatar, targeting residential areas and endangering civilian lives -- an act it called a "clear violation of international law."

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday, Mogadishu warned that such attacks pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability, and contravene international conventions and principles.

"The Federal Government of Somalia expresses deep concern over these blatant aggressions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilians and violate international humanitarian law," the statement said.

Somalia also urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to halt the hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians.

Reaffirming its solidarity with the government and people of Qatar, Somalia reiterated its rejection of all forms of aggression and unlawful acts against sovereign nations.

