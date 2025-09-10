Mauritius: Secretary for Home Affairs Announces Paradigm Shift for Prison Services

The Mauritius Prison Service is experiencing a paradigm shift with the adoption of a new approach based on the fundamental principle that the success of a prison system should not be measured by the number of inmates incarcerated, but rather by the number of individuals it successfully helps reintegrate into society.

The Secretary for Home Affairs (SHA), Mrs Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, made this statement, this morning, at the Prison Training School in Beau Bassin. She was attending the Passing out Parade of some 33 new Prison Officers and the presentation of Long Service and Good Conduct Medals to 13 seasoned Officers in the presence of various dignitaries.

In her address, the SHA recalled that in the new perspective, prison staff are seen as key players and vital change agents engaged in fostering rehabilitation and helping inmates to transform their lives with a view of reintegrating society.

This approach is expected to instil a positive culture in the correctional service and reduce the number of reoffenders. A key component of this reform will be the launch, shortly, of a pioneering programme at the Petit Verger Rehabilitation and Reintegration Centre, marking the first initiative of its kind in Mauritius.

According to Mrs Fong Weng-Poorun, this project will align Mauritius' prison system with global best practices, offering inmates opportunities for addiction recovery, mental health support, education, and life skills development, among others.

She stressed that the success of this initiative will depend on the professionalism and dedication of prison staff together with the example they provide and their interaction with detainees.

To the new recruits, the SHA underlined that the Passing out Parade was more than just a tradition; it marked a clear declaration of readiness, resilience, and unwavering commitment to upholding justice and dignity within the correctional system. "You have endured rigorous physical and mental training, demonstrating your ability to lead, remain composed under pressure, and treat all individuals fairly and humanely, regardless of their past," she stated.

As regards seasoned Prison Officers, Mrs Fong Weng-Poorun acknowledged their integral role in the justice architecture, urging them to take pride in their work. She reminded them to remain steadfast in their commitment to discipline, honesty, and integrity, despite any external criticism, and not to deviate from the high standards expected of them.

Out of the 37 persons who entered training to become Prison Officers, 33 successfully completed the six-month induction course and took the oath of allegiance. This cohort includes a Woman Prison Officer and an Officer from Rodrigues.