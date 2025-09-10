Rwanda: Kagame, UAE Official Discuss Media Cooperation

9 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, September 9, received Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and the UAE Media Council, at Village Urugwiro.

Their discussions focused on strengthening media cooperation between Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Office of the President said in a post on X.

The meeting also highlighted the role of media in advancing bilateral relations and fostering deeper partnerships.

The NMO is UAE's federal body responsible for developing the country's media sector at the national level and enhancing its position as a leading media hub both regionally and internationally, while the UAE Media Council oversees the regulation and coordination of media activities across the Emirates.

